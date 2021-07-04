Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 28th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

Comcast has raised its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.