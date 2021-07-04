Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 28th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.
Comcast has raised its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Comcast stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.