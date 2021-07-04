Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 355 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,134.50 ($14.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.52. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,167.80 ($15.26). The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

