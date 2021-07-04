Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $17.77 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
