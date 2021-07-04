Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $17.77 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.