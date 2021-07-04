Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.69

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.69 and traded as low as C$53.72. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$54.26, with a volume of 22,810 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.96%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

