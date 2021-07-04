TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TISNF opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47. TIS has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $26.35.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

