Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in June

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 303,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,008.0 days.

SZKMF opened at $41.90 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

