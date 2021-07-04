J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.62

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and traded as high as $34.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 736 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

