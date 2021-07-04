Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $96.00

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.