Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

