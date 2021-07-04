Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DEA opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.