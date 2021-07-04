Credit Suisse AG Buys 621,833 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3,460.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of EQNR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

