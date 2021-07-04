O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,458 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2,788.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI opened at $83.53 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.