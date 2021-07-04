Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 52,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 206.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.93 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

