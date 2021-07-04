Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $205,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

