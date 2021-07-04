Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

MUI opened at $15.78 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.