Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.55 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

