Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 615,000 Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,113,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.09% of Angion Biomedica as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANGN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

