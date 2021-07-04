The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

AES opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

