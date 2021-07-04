Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,744.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

