Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 766.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 61,315 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP opened at $38.90 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

