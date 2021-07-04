Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $152,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.40 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.