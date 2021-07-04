Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 105.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 225,144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 66,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $219,254. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.