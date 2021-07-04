Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.36 Million Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 223.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ContextLogic worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WISH stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

