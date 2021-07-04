CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CDW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $176.89 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

