Barclays PLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,094,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after buying an additional 479,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,206,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,203,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,076,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNSL stock opened at $170.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

