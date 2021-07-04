Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $10,079,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,523,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

