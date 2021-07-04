Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 2,137 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 224.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

