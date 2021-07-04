TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,624 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rollins worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ROL stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

