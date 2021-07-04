TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 66,223 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.43. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.