Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 52,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 70,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,092,579.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,464,961.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,480 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.