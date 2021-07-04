Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $72,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $146.70 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

