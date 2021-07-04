Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 118,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

NYSE:KRC opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

