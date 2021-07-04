Invesco Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
VBF opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.78.
About Invesco Bond Fund
