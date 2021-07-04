Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend payment by 195.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

