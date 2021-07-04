Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $53,483.81 and $592.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 269.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.15 or 0.00769956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

