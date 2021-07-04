Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Cap of $857.00 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004314 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $857.00 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 269.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.15 or 0.00769956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

