187 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $398.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.41 and a fifty-two week high of $399.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

