Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50,155.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 229,713 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000.

SPLG stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

