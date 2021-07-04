Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.