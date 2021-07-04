Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,566,000 after purchasing an additional 178,293 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

