Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $161.37 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.