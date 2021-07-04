American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,410. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

