Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of TNHDF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43. Times Neighborhood has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.62.
About Times Neighborhood
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Times Neighborhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times Neighborhood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.