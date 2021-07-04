Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of TNHDF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43. Times Neighborhood has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Get Times Neighborhood alerts:

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Times Neighborhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times Neighborhood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.