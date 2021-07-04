PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:PTY opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

