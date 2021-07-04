PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE:PCQ opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $19.12.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
