Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 978 ($12.78). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 978 ($12.78), with a volume of 262,438 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on NFC. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 876.74. The company has a market cap of £905.93 million and a P/E ratio of -177.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

