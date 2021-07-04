Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.74), with a volume of 428,167 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75.

In other news, insider Roger Yates bought 200,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

