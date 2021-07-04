Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.83

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.00. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 2,022 shares.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

