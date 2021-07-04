Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 87.20 ($1.14). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.14), with a volume of 42,850 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.17 million and a P/E ratio of -15.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.49.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

