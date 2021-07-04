AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,197.17

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,197.17 ($28.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 4,587 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £486.38 million and a P/E ratio of 167.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,197.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.