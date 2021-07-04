Insight Protocol Price Up 15.1% This Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $125,642.45 and $24,053.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 269.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.04 or 0.00771704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

